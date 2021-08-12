Gutkoski, Joseph J. Aug 12, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joseph J. Gutkoski Joe Gutkoski died peacefully August 5, 2021; 94 years old. He was born to Barney and Mary Gutkoski in Wilkes-Barre, PA and was raised as a Pennsylvania deer hunter, trout fisherman, mushroom and berry picker, hickory nut, walnut, hazel nut, butternut and Yes, American chestnut gatherer. Joe graduated from the township high school and enlisted in the Navy in WW II where he served on the Destroyer Lansdowne. He graduated from Penn State University under the WW II GI Bill with a BS degree in Landscape Architecture. He began work with the US Forest Service in the late 1940's as a fire fighter in Idaho. He transferred to Missoula, MT where for 13 years he worked as Smoke Jumper, squad leader and foreman fighting wildfires throughout the West. Joe and Milly Simunich of Boise, ID were married in 1955. They resided in Missoula where their three children Mike, Marie and Helen were born. The family then transferred to Bozeman where all three children and Milly graduated from MSU. Joe transferred as a Landscape Architect to the Forest Service Regional Lands Office doing land planning and design work in MT, ID, Eastern WA, ND, SD, MN, and AK. In 1964 Gutkoski was assigned to the Gallatin National Forest in Bozeman. In 1982 he retired from the USFS with 32 years of service. He then started a licensed practice in land planning and design in MT, ID, and WY up to the time of his death. Gutkoski was a lifelong environmentalist and defender of public lands and waters. He was President and founding member of Montana Rivers and Yellowstone Buffalo Foundation. Additionally, he was President, Secretary and Grievance Officer of Local 130 National Federation of Federal Employees Union. He served as equipment manager of Bozeman's Little League Baseball and President of Bozeman Babe Ruth Baseball League. He also served as President of Gallatin Wildlife Association, member of Montanans for Gallatin Wilderness, and Vice President of Montana Wildlife Federation where he served on the Board of Directors for many years. Joe was President and Secretary of Madison Gallatin Alliance, a Chapter of Montana Wilderness Association. Also, he was Vice President of The Big Open Project in northeast Montana. He was Vice President and Secretary of Montana/Idaho Chapter of American Society of Landscape Architects, and lastly, Chairman of the Bozeman Schools, Parks and Recreation Planning Committee. Survivors include son Michael and wife Luda, daughter Marie and husband Brian, grandson Kellin and wife Lauren Clark and grandson Garret Evans, and many nieces and nephews in and around Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Marion and Leona and brother Andrew, and daughter Helen Evans, and his wife Milly Gutkoski of 62 years. Joe was cremated and will be buried at Bozeman's Sunset Hills Cemetery. No services shall be held. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joseph J. Idaho Work Politics Botany Company Montana Michael Mary Gutkoski Bozeman Chairman Recommended for you