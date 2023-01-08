Rodney (Rod) Gustine passed away from Cancer and headed off to greener pastures on Christmas Day. Rod was born July 9th , 1953 in Helena, Montana to Bob and Peg Gustine. He was born and raised in Helena and throughout his life lived in several Montana towns. He was definitely a "Jack of all Trades" when it came to his work history from working in the lumber industry to being a glazier, and a little bit of everything in between. Rod loved going for rides in the mountains with his gold digging equipment, sitting around the camp fire drinking a cold beer with friends and family, and he never missed a trip to "Hunting Camp"!!Rod was proceeded in death by his parents, brother Rick, and his most cherished baby, Jason William. Rod is survived by his son, Jamie (Angie), grandson Barrett, his daughter, Jenny (Tyler) and grandkids Cody and Bailey. He is also survived by his brothers, Randy, Ron (Gayle), Rusty (Teresa) and sister Robin (Joe) and numerous nieces and nephews. Rod was everybody's Favorite Uncle!! There will be no services scheduled, but there will be one hell of a party in the Big Hole over the 4th of July to celebrate Rod's life and everybody is invited. We would like to thank Parker Adventist Hospital and The Denver Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion during this difficult time. Memorials in Rod's name can be made to The Denver Hospice, 8289 E. Lowry Blvd, Denver, CO. 80230 Gustine Rodney (Rod) R Gustine
