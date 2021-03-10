Roxann Marie Gunnarson Roxann Marie (Bobb) Gunnarson, 60, passed away at her home in Belgrade, MT on March 5, 2021. Roxann was born on November 7, 1960 in Dickinson, ND to Bruce and Inez Bobb. At the age of nine Roxann accepted Jesus into her heart after a church service. Upon graduating from high school, Roxann went to Montana State University where she met her husband, Daryl Gunnarson. They were married in West Yellowstone, MT on June 19, 1981. They then moved to Green Bay, Wisconsin where Roxann finished her BS degree in Education from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay and Daryl started his career at Procter and Gamble. Joel and Kyle were born in Green Bay before P&G transferred them to Sherman, Texas, where their 3rd son Ryan was born. In 1995, the family moved to Novomoskovsk, Russia where Roxann homeschooled her 3 sons while learning to live in an unfamiliar culture. In 1998 they moved back to Cincinnati, Ohio where they lived for 23 years, raising their family. In 2009 Roxann and Daryl became foster parents and then in 2010 Roxann faced her first bout with breast cancer. They received Michelle BonHomme as a foster daughter in 2013 and adopted her in 2017. A life-long dream was fulfilled in 2020 when they moved backed to Montana to live close to Roxann's parents in a home they designed and built with their middle son, Kyle. Roxann was an awesome mother, dedicating her life to loving, encouraging and exhorting her family to pursue the Lord. She was a passionate intercessor who prayed over her children and the schools they attended, the cities God placed them in, and for children who did not have families. She led/worked with Sunday School ministries, Youth ministries, and small groups. In 2010 Roxann and her husband were led to an orphan care ministry called The Father's House in Hamilton, Ohio. For 11 years they restored a 5-building orphanage originally built in 1860. She also loved gardening and flowers and had the ability to turn every flower bed into a beautiful masterpiece. Roxann is survived by her husband, Daryl; children, Joel (Jennifer) of Ohio, Kyle (Molly) of Montana, Ryan (Aqueela) of California, and Michelle of Ohio; grandchildren, Heidi, Clara, Ellie, Luke, and Finn; and her parents, Bruce and Inez Bobb; her brother, Clyde (Peggy) Bobb and sister, Nancy (Ron) Hay. The funeral service for Roxann will be held at 2pm on March 12, 2021 at Summit Church, with a viewing preceding from 1:00pm-2:00pm. Later, she will be buried at the Meadow View Cemetery, in Manhattan, MT. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Breakaway Youth Ranch in Cardwell, MT (www.breakawayyouthranch.org) or The Father's House in Hamilton, OH, (www.newoakscommunity.org). These organizations focus on helping children in difficult situations and need support and healing. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
