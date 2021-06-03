James Harold Gunderson It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of James Harold Gunderson, of Belgrade, MT, who passed away on May 27, 2021, at the age of 78 peacefully in his home. Jim was born in Page, ND to Elling and Edith Gunderson. Jim was a hard-working man of faith who was loyal to his family, friends, and neighbors. He enjoyed gardening, tending lawn, and collecting tools, especially at auctions. He was known around his neighborhood in Belgrade for his many years of service on the home-owners association and was honored to have the neighborhood pavilion dedicated in his name. Jim was preceded in death by his brothers Gordon, George, and Edwin, and sisters, Elanor and Marlene. Jim is survived by his wife of 58 years, Gail (married August 31, 1962); sons Shane (wife Shirley), Ryan (wife Veronica); stepson Steven Dewald (wife Mary); sister, Joanne Lee; nine grandchildren, Megan Napier (husband Jose), Christopher (wife Mikayla), Shawnda, Samantha, Evra, Elizabeth Lerud (husband Andrew), Jessica Stecher (husband Michael), Daniel Stong (wife Jennifer), Emma Sahyouni (husband AJ); nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be held on Saturday, June 5th at 2:00 pm at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service, 300 Highland Blvd., Bozeman, MT. Honorary memorials to: Liberty Place, Inc, PO Box 446, Whitehall, MT 59759 or at www.libertyplace.org. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
