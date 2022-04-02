Charlotte Bantley Guild In loving memory, Charlotte Bantley Guild, age 96 1/2, passed from this life peacefully in Bozeman, Montana, on March 20, 2022, the first day of spring. Living for almost a century, she experienced a broad spectrum of life. Lottie, as most knew her, was born in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Friday, September 13, 1925. She was the third girl out of four children born to Dr. David Bantley and Emma Sann. In 1949, she married Dr. Warren Guild (Boze) and together they would be blessed with 3 children, Nathaniel (Nat), Deborah (Debbie), and Jonathan (Jon). Lottie was a fun-loving and kind mother, aunt and grandmother. Rest in peace Mom, as you are one of God's angels now and we are all comforted knowing that you are watching over us. Lottie was preceded in death by her husband, Boze. She is survived by her three children Nat, Deb Hebron (Bill), and Jon (Pam), and 6 grandchildren; Christine, Andrew, Steve, Teddy, Sam and Emily. The family is planning a private celebration of Lottie's life in the fall. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. An extended obituary can be found at www.dokkennelson.com
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.