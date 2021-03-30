Lynda Groscop Lynda Groscop, 73, of Belgrade, MT, passed away March 27, 2021, with family and friends by her side. She was born to Wesley and Viola Kellogg, May 19, 1947, in Billings, MT. Lynda graduated from Laurel High School in 1965. She married Glenn Fink April 30, 1966 and later divorced. She went on to marry Rich Groscop on November 2, 1979. Lynda is survived by her brothers; Les, Lonnie, Cody, and David, as well as her three children; Scott and Julie Fink, of Missoula, MT; Annette and Ken Kunda, of Belgrade, MT; Chad Fink and Delaine Becker of Billings, MT. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren. Lynda was predeceased by her loving husband, Richard in 2007. Please join us for a celebration of her life on Thursday, April 1, 2021. We will have a Viewing Ceremony starting at 10 a.m. Funeral Service at 11 a.m. with a reception following at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center in Bozeman, MT. The burial will take place at 3 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery, Livingston, MT. The family would like to thank Bozeman Deaconess Hospice for their excellent care and dedication. Donations can be made to www.bozemanhealth.org/support-our-mission/online-donation/hospice Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.