Denny Groeneweg Dennis Harold Groeneweg (Denny) passed away at his home on Saturday, September 9, 2023 after an extended battle with cancer. He was born on January 18, 1950 in Balaton, Minnesota. Denny graduated from Balaton High School in 1968 and Crown College in 1976.

Denny lived his life extravagantly by two overriding principles. He loved God and his Word and he loved the people that God brought into his life. Everything else was secondary. He displayed his love for God both publicly and in private.

Publicly, he was a man who devoted himself to years of studying the Word of God and proclaiming the Gospel from the pulpit as a Pastor and friend. He walked with people through all of life's events: births, deaths, weddings, graduations, and through the highs and lows that this life brings.


