Don A. Grinwis Don went to be with the Lord on September 2, 2021, after suffering a stroke. Born to Benjamin and Henrietta Grinwis in Muskegon MI on January 11, 1945 with his twin brother, two older sisters, Carol and Phyllis, all who preceded him in death. As a child, his family moved to Bozeman, MT where he grew up, graduated high school and attended Montana State until drafted into the Army. Don moved to Spokane, where he met his wife, Theda and her son, Mark. Married in August 1969, they had just celebrated 52 years of marriage. Don is survived by his wife, Theda; son, Mark and his wife, Lorinda; daughter, Amy; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. A Memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Sat, Sept. 18th at Grace Bible Church in the Fireside Room.