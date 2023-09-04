Buddy Griffin Buddy David Griffin, 81, of Three Forks passed away on August 24, 2023.
Bud was born in Ukiah, CA on June 10, 1942, to Lee and Hazel (Hubbard) Griffin. He was one of five kids in the Griffin household which was always sure to be full of playing, laughter, and sometimes fights. Bud graduated from San Rafael High School with the class of 1961. Following high school, he had a brief stint in the Army in Fort Lewis, WA before working for Paragon Motors.
Bud met a beautiful woman named Sally in 1964 and on June 19, 1965, Bud married Sally Ann Rice at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Rafael, CA. As they say, the rest was history. They were blessed with two children, Connie and Jeff.
Bud also worked for his father's janitorial business in California before they moved to Montana in 1971. Following in his father's footsteps, he owned and operated Gallatin Valley Maintenance until his retirement.
Bud was a man of simplicity and hard work. He could find just about anything to tinker with at his home whether that be one of his endless projects or something new he just found. He also enjoyed ATVing, camping and collecting firewood and fishing. Around the holidays, you could usually find him making some sort of holiday candy. He also loved to see the world and any type of travel.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Bud was preceded in death by his wife, Sally in 2019; sister, Wanda and brother, Dale.
He is survived by his children, Connie Griffin (longtime friend Mark) and Jeff (Stephanie) Griffin; sister, Barbara; brother, Wayne; grandchildren, Simon and Emmett; as well as many other nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 20th at 11 A.M. at Gethsemane Episcopal Church in Manhattan.