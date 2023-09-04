Buddy Griffin

Buddy Griffin Buddy David Griffin, 81, of Three Forks passed away on August 24, 2023.

Bud was born in Ukiah, CA on June 10, 1942, to Lee and Hazel (Hubbard) Griffin. He was one of five kids in the Griffin household which was always sure to be full of playing, laughter, and sometimes fights. Bud graduated from San Rafael High School with the class of 1961. Following high school, he had a brief stint in the Army in Fort Lewis, WA before working for Paragon Motors.

Bud met a beautiful woman named Sally in 1964 and on June 19, 1965, Bud married Sally Ann Rice at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Rafael, CA. As they say, the rest was history. They were blessed with two children, Connie and Jeff.


