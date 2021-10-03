Grieco, Carmella Oct 3, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Carmella Grieco, 96, of Deer Lodge passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021. She was born on April 14, 1925, in Framingham, MA to Paolo and Maria (Guerra) Brizzolesi. She married Antonio Grieco on September 5, 1943. They made their home in Ashland, MA, raising one son, Paul Grieco. In 1984 they moved to Bloomington, IN, and in 1997 to Bozeman, MT, following Paul and his family both times. After retiring from Honeywell in Massachusetts and moving to Bloomington, IN, she worked at J C Penney. Eventually moving to Bozeman, she transferred to the J C Penney there. Also volunteering in the "bone bank" at the Museum of the Rockies, cleaning fossils in a little workshop visible to museum goers; Carmella loved working, meeting new people, and staying busy, not retiring until 85. After retiring she spent time with her many groups of friends, often younger than she, retirees from J C Penney, Mad Gals, Coffee Girls, and Bible study. After moving away from Bozeman, they kept in touch with many phone calls, cards, and visits. Always a devout Catholic, Carmella was active in her parish in both Bloomington and then Bozeman until she was no longer as mobile as she used to be. But for years she spent several hours a week in the Adoration of the Eucharist at her parish. She loved the priest, Fr. Val of Bozeman, and his dog, who usually came into the sanctuary after Mass. Carmella was a force of nature: strong-willed, determined, loyal, loving, protective, and proud. She showed these qualities best when hosting friends and families at her house. She was always prepared at a moment's notice, whether it was a full spread or "just a little something". She was the kind of person who liked to "feed" people. Even if you'd just had dinner and you're completely full. It could be cookies or pie or banana bread. Or she might make spaghetti, or tortellini soup, which she used to make from scratch, pasta, and all. She had a real sense of humor, impish and scandalous and bizarrely morose at times. One year she bought herself something on sale at Victoria's Secret for--she said--when she was going "in the box", by which she meant a coffin. She loved laughing, and her laugh and smile were infectious. Carmella loved to travel, vacationing at Cape Cod during summers with her husband, Antonio, and son, Paul, vacationing and cruising with friends around the U.S. and Caribbean, and more recently local day trips. She loved to drive and would take off at a moment's notice, whether it be to Yellowstone Park, Gates of the Mountains, or Glacier. Carmella and her zest for life will be greatly missed by family and friends. She was preceded in death by Antonio, her husband of 56 years, her sister, Armida (Brizzolesi) Mercury, and her niece, Eudene (Mercury) McSweeny. She is survived by her son, Paul and daughter-in-law, Barbara (Bishop) Grieco of Deer Lodge. Survivors include her four grandchildren, Holly (Drew Levy) Grieco of Albany, NY, Scott (Ericka) Grieco of Deer Lodge, Rachel (Ty) Clemens of Belgrade, and Heather (Chad) Mall of Billings; great grandchildren, Daniel and Ginny Levy, Maddy and Caleb Grieco, Kasey, Henry, and Wesley Clemens, and Quinn Mall; and a niece, Jeanne (Mercury) Ewing of Massachusetts. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Carmella Grieco Grieco Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you