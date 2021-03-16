Ronald Douglas Greenig On March 3, 2021, Ron Greenig went to be with the Lord. He passed peacefully at home with his loved ones after an eleven-year battle with complications from injuries received in a car accident. He was born on December 13, 1943 to Alan and Pearl Greenig, the third of four children, in San Diego, California. As a boy, Ron had a warm home life and fond memories of his parents and siblings. He and his brothers enjoyed riding in the hills to hunt and shoot. In high school, Ron's talent on the football field was recognized when he earned all-state honors as a star running back. He then received a scholarship to play football under coaching legends Don Coryell, John Madden, and Joe Gibbs at San Diego State. After graduating from college, his love for adventure, the outdoors, and hunting led him to Montana. When Ron and Sherryl married, together they raised five children. They owned and operated Music Villa until 1981 when they sold the business and Ron became a sporting-goods rep. Ron learned music at an early age, performed professionally and enjoyed playing throughout his life. He had many talents and hobbies, but his passion was time spent in the hills out in God's creation with friends and family. Ron's knowledge of firearms and ballistics was unmatched. He shot millions of rounds over his lifetime and leaves a legacy behind. Some of his favorite times were spent around a warm toasty fire eating good food and telling stories and laughing with loved ones. He will be missed by us all. Ron is survived by his wife Sherryl, his sons Jason and Nathan (Wendy) and daughter Amy, his granddaughters Liberty Rose and Anya Grace, and his brother Dwayne (Darla) and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held March 26, 2021 at the Belgrade Christian & Missionary Alliance Church at 205 West Cameron Avenue, Belgrade, MT at 11:00 a.m. The service will be live streamed at www.belgradealliance.com. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.