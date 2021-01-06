David B. Green Our family said goodbye to our beloved dad, brother, uncle and granddad in the early morning hours of December 28, 2020. David was born in Bozeman, MT on May 12, 1956. He recently resided near Ruby Creek in Cameron, MT and formerly in Hamilton and Superior, MT. David was a generous man, an ardent nature and mountain lover who enjoyed hunting and fishing (especially when those efforts were fruitful). He was fascinated with living "off grid" and had extensively planned for that while soaking up the sunshine in St. Johns, AZ, following his real retirement from Montana Fish & Wildlife in September 2021. His first retirement was from a long-time career with the Montana Department of Transportation. David was a talented musician who played piano (self-taught) and a great guitar picker. He was also one of the best storytellers around with a joke for every occasion, and a grand teaser of his nieces and nephews. He also had an opinion; his opinion on many things - and it was the right opinion! David is predeceased by parents Judith and Harold Green. He is survived by his three children: Justin R. Green of Missoula, Jessica L. (Derek) Grant of Concho, AZ, Eric D. Green of Plains, MT; a grandson Brayden A. Green of Superior, MT; his two sisters Lee Bayle and Micki Harrison; nephews Mark Leonard and Ryan Harrison; and nieces Audrey Welch and Amy Moeller. His beloved pets (Odie, Bandit and Nemo) will relocate to Arizona with Jesse & Derek. His laughter and curiosity will always be missed. We hope he finds that sunshine, freedom and more music, while keeping an eye on his children and those pets. While no public memorial or service is planned and you wish to commemorate David's life, please donate to an animal shelter near you, take a hike and breathe in the mountain air or laugh out loud with others as often as you can. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
