William "Billy" Graham

William Clark Thomas Graham, "Billy", passed from life to a greater life on June 12, 2023.

Bill was born in Gainesville, FL on January 10, 1949, to Lee Graham, Jr. and Betty Thomas Graham. He spent his early years in Port St. Joe, FL where he was one of thousands who contracted polio during the 1951 epidemic. His bout with polio would affect his entire life.

Bill's father, a pastor, left Florida in the early 1950's to work in Birmingham, AL. However, he returned to Florida so that Bill spent many great years in Tallahassee and graduated from Leon High School before leaving to attend the University of Florida.


