William RGould III

William (Bill) R. Gould III passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023. He was born November 16, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents were the late William R. Gould II and the late Miriam Smith Gould. Bill’s parents divorced and his father moved to Dade City, Florida where he managed a cattle ranch. As a result, he was raised in Cincinnati by his mother and his older sisters, the late Dixie Gould Griffin and the late Jane Gould Dieckmann. Bill attended and graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1950 where he made lifelong friends.

In 1950, Bill and a friend from Walnut Hills drove to Fort Collins, Colorado to attend Colorado A&M College where he received his B.S. degree in Agriculture and Applied Science in 1954. Shortly thereafter, Bill was drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1955-1957. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Cincinnati and worked for the Health Department to study toxins in fish. His supervisor recommended him for a graduate program at Oklahoma State University where he obtained his M.S. degree in 1960 and Ph.D. in 1962 in Zoology.

Bill married the late Peggy Koon Gould of Florence, South Carolina, in September 1962. They met on a blind date as she was completing her master’s degree in Family Resource Management at Oklahoma State University, when an older member of the Presbyterian Church they were attending invited them to her home for dinner. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage before he lost her to cancer in February, 2009.


