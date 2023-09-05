William (Bill) R. Gould III passed away on Friday, August 25, 2023. He was born November 16, 1931, in Cincinnati, Ohio. His parents were the late William R. Gould II and the late Miriam Smith Gould. Bill’s parents divorced and his father moved to Dade City, Florida where he managed a cattle ranch. As a result, he was raised in Cincinnati by his mother and his older sisters, the late Dixie Gould Griffin and the late Jane Gould Dieckmann. Bill attended and graduated from Walnut Hills High School in 1950 where he made lifelong friends.
In 1950, Bill and a friend from Walnut Hills drove to Fort Collins, Colorado to attend Colorado A&M College where he received his B.S. degree in Agriculture and Applied Science in 1954. Shortly thereafter, Bill was drafted into the United States Army where he served from 1955-1957. After an honorable discharge, he returned to Cincinnati and worked for the Health Department to study toxins in fish. His supervisor recommended him for a graduate program at Oklahoma State University where he obtained his M.S. degree in 1960 and Ph.D. in 1962 in Zoology.
Bill married the late Peggy Koon Gould of Florence, South Carolina, in September 1962. They met on a blind date as she was completing her master’s degree in Family Resource Management at Oklahoma State University, when an older member of the Presbyterian Church they were attending invited them to her home for dinner. They enjoyed 47 years of marriage before he lost her to cancer in February, 2009.
In 1962, Bill and Peggy moved to Florida, where he was awarded a National Institute of Health Post-doctoral Fellowship at the Marine Laboratory of the University of Miami. He worked one year for the U.S. Bureau of Commercial Fisheries before moving to Bozeman, Montana for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Cooperative Fisheries Research Unit, located on the campus of Montana State University (MSU).
As a fisheries biologist, he worked with Montana Fish and Game, the Fish Technology Center and several other state and federal organizations on projects ranging from fish distributions to physiology to human impacts on fish populations. While at MSU, he taught classes and directed undergraduate and graduate students. He took great pride in seeing his students succeed in their careers at various state and federal agencies. He retired in 1991, but continued to keep up the fish collection at MSU and authored the Key to Fishes of Montana in 1996 and coauthored Fish of the Rockies in 2009.
Bill was a loyal member of the First Presbyterian Church, where he served in various capacities. He was a regular blood donor for the American Red Cross, donating countless units of blood. Bill was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed helping others and volunteered with Meals on Wheels, Hospice, and the Bozeman Deaconess Medical Center.
Bill spent over 40 years collaborating with his colleagues in the Biology Department by attending Friday ‘seminars’ at the Haufbrau and discussing science while eating breakfast at ‘their table’ on Tuesdays at the Western Café. He was a caring husband and father, who was blessed to live a full life with friends and family.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Kirby Gould Mason (Frank) of Savannah, Georgia; son William R. Gould IV (Colleen) of Las Cruces, New Mexico; and four grandchildren: Alex Mason, Hannah Gould, Taylor Mason and William Gould V and many nieces and nephews.
We are grateful to the caring staff at the Bozeman Lodge, Qualicare, Harmony of Savannah, Coastal Care and private caregivers in Savannah for their expertise, care and support during his time in their care.
The Memorial Service will be at First Presbyterian Church (FPC) on Saturday, September 16, at 11:00 a.m., the Reverend Ashley Kirk officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the FPC of Bozeman, the Montana Nature Conservancy or the charity of your choice. The service will be recorded and available live on Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81156506844?pwd=c21MRWdUT1dLK2N0YWp6NDVKN2t0UT09 Meeting ID: 811 5650 6844 Passcode: FPCWorship via computer or go to the church website: https://fpcbozeman.org, click on the Media tab, then click on Boxcast.