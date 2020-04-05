Age 27, of Bozeman, MT, died March 17, 2020. He will be missed by his Mother Amy (Tim), Father Ed (Donna), siblings, nieces, extended family, and many friends. Matt graduated from Forest Lake Area High School, MN. in 2011 and Montana State University in 2015. Matt loved woodworking, spending time with family and friends, and most any outdoor activity, especially in Montana. He could light up a room with his infectious smile and encouraging words. A celebration of life will be held in Forest Lake and Bozeman, MT when it is safe to do so. Memorials can be directed to Stomp out Suicide, Bozeman Help Center, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, or a charity of your choice. May he rest in peace. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Goossens Matthew Charles Goossens
