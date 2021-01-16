James William Good Jim Good, (James William) passed away in Bozeman on December 16, 2020, from Covid at age 77. He was the love of my life, my best friend, and the father of our two sons. Jim was born on December 9, 1943, in Olympia, Washington, to Norman and Ruth (Tuomi) Good. He grew up an only child and his grandparents played a big part in his life. Jim attended school in Tumwater and Olympia, WA, graduating from Olympia High School in 1962. He was outgoing, always making friends easily. He joined a bowling league in middle school and two of those teammates remained his lifelong friends. After several semesters at Centralia Junior College, he joined the Air Force and spent three and a half years in England and Italy during the Vietnam era. He took advantage of the opportunity to travel around Europe while in the Air Force. After leaving the Air Force, Jim worked at various jobs in Seattle before finding a job that he loved--working around airplanes. He was employed first by Northwest Airlines and then Braniff Airlines. In 1969, in an unplanned but fortunate move, Jim was "bumped" from the Seattle Braniff location and followed a job opening with Braniff in Honolulu. Jim and I (Dianne) by chance showed up at the same Waikiki beach in 1970. He followed me into the water intending to meet me, asking if I would mind if he joined me on the beach. Of course I said yes! That was the beginning of the love and life we shared for 50 years. That summer Jim had an encounter with Christ that changed his life forever. His focus became loving God, loving me, and loving others. We married in 1971 in Lewistown, MT, a year and two days after we met. In 1972 we moved to Bozeman for Jim to attend MSU while I taught elementary school at Emerson Elementary. After helping in my classroom, Jim decided to change his major from Film & TV to Elementary Education. He graduated in 1975 and began his 29 years of teaching at Emerson Elementary and then Morning Star Elementary. One of Jim's greatest joys was the arrival of our sons, Jeremy born in 1978, and Jonathan born in 1980. From the start he was a lovingly hands-on dad: building Legos with them, teaching them Nordic and Alpine skiing, hiking, playing catch, taking trips, hunting, fishing and coaching soccer. Money was tight during those early years but Jim always said that he would rather live a frugal life and be able to spend quality time with me and his sons than work at a job that paid more but took all of his time. He was so proud of his sons and who they have become as adults. Jim taught more than 700 children during his career. He had a passion for teaching and loved his students. He made Space and Flight come alive for his students, and by the end of the year they knew more about the Space Program and the principals of flight than many adults do. Building and launching model rockets, along with airport fieldtrips that included flying over the Gallatin Valley in private planes, were all part of Jim's signature science program. He kept in touch with many of his students and their parents over the years. In addition to teaching, Jim always had room in his heart and life for ministry. In the late 1980s, he was asked if he would preach at the Pony Bible Church one Sunday. That turned into an 18-year commitment. Every Sunday we drove 50 miles for church, then spent the day with dear people who became our friends. Reaching out in love to others was very important to Jim. Soon after retiring from teaching, in 2004, he went to work at Love Inc., a ministry that offers goods and services to people in need. He loved helping people and would do any task given him. Two years ago, Jim was asked to do bible studies with inmates in the Gallatin County jail. He jumped at the chance. Twice a month he met with a changing group of men. He loved that time he had with them and would often say, "Those are my kind of people." That was his heart. Jim's energy and enthusiasm permeated every part of his life. He was a man who practiced what he preached. He spent his life helping those in need and building up others: his colleagues, friends, students and parishioners. He was an incredibly humble man who was the last to give blame and the first to give credit to Christ and others. Jim was a shining example of integrity, selflessness, humility, and love. Jim was also a man with a great sense of humor. He loved to laugh and he always had a smile on his face. He will be dearly missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents and a baby sister. He is survived by his wife, Dianne (Bokovoy); his two sons, Jeremy and Jonathan; his cousins Wally Good and Judy Hobbs; brothers-in-law Dennis and Lanny (Penny) Bokovoy; four nieces; two nephews; and five great nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will take place in late spring or early summer. An announcement with date, time, and location will be published in the Chronicle. Memorial donations may be made to Love Inc. in Bozeman in Jim's memory. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.