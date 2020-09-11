Henry E. Goldhahn Henry E. Goldhahn, 95, passed away on August 31, 2020, surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth (Beattie), his parents, John & Rose (Zigan) Goldhahn and his 7 brothers and sisters: Harold, Lillian, John, Robert, Elizabeth, Charles, and James. He leaves behind his 4 children: Stacy Mitchell, Dena Richter (Del), Alan Goldhahn (Leanne), all from Bozeman, MT; and Brian Goldhahn (LaVerne), Cardwell, MT. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Hank (as he was called by many) was born December 27,1924, in Geraldine, MT and grew up on the ranch his parents homesteaded in 1911. He returned to that ranch after serving proudly in the Army, 1943-1946. In 1948, Hank married Ruth at her home in Banff, Alberta, Canada, and took his bride back to the ranch which he still owned at his death. They lived there until 1990 when they retired to a home on the Missouri River near Cascade, MT. Hank remained there after Ruth's passing in 2007. He spent one winter in Manhattan and moved to Bozeman full-time in 2014 to be close to all his children. The family would like to thank his doctors; the Frontier Home Health & Hospice staff; his friends at Bozeman Lodge, his neighbors on the Missouri, his grandkids and nieces and nephews, and everyone who cared for and about him and showed him kindness. Graveside services will be held at the Geraldine Cemetery on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 2:00 pm with a reception to follow. Memorials can be sent to The McLaughlin Research Institute, Great Falls, MT in memory of Hank Goldhahn. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.