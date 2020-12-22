Rockne Joseph Goertz passed away in his home on December 15, 2020 after a long, fierce battle with Parkinson's disease. Born December 12, 1952 in Minneapolis Minnesota, Rockey lived his life as an adventurer; exploring the country while skiing, motorcycling, hunting and horseback riding in remote and wild places. He eventually settled in Montana with his wife, Maggie, where he spent the last years of his life farming, hunting and playing with his grandkids. Rockey worked for himself nearly his entire life, owning many businesses including his first venture, Klosner Goertz Construction, which he started with his life-long friend. Eventually, he became involved in nearly every aspect of the construction industry - from home building to community and land development - with a natural expertise and intuition for the industry. Rockey was known by all who met him as a strong and passionate man - the kind of person who made an impression everywhere he went. He is remembered by his family and loved ones as a kind, fearless and generous human being, who would do anything for his family and loved ones. Rock truly lived up to his name, as an absolute constant and pillar for those lucky enough to be close to him. His indelible personality will keep him with those he loved forever. Rockey is survived by his wife Maggie Anderson Goertz and his two sons Rockne Goertz Jr. (Angela) and Nicholas Goertz (Megan) and his grandchildren Andi and Elliot. There will be no public services held. As Rockey was a firm believer in the advancement of science and modern medicine, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at michaeljfox.org. Goertz Rockne Joseph Goertz
