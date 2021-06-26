James Robert Godward (Jim), 87, passed away in his home in Sherwood, OR on May 28, 2021. During his years as an Engineer for North American Aviation, Jim worked on Minuteman, Polaris, and Triton systems, eventually moving on to the Shuttle orbiter program until he retired in 1994. Jim is survived by his wife Pat, his brothers Don, Glenn and Chuck, his son Paul, daughters Jeanine and Alice. Along with Pat's daughter Briana, grandchildren Chris, Nicole, Drew, Camelia, Brianna, Corissa, Dallas, Basil and great grandchildren Riley and Lily. Jim loved spending time with his grandkids, even in his 70's taking Chris and Nicole on a whitewater rafting trip where he and Nicole found themselves at the front of the boat trying to figure out how to steer. Jim will be buried at City Cemetery in Bozeman, MT next to his first wife, details will be shared with family and friends. Godward James Robert Godward
