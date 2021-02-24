Loren Goble Loren Goble passed away Feb. 2, 2021, in Bozeman at the age of 93 of natural cause. Loren was born February 21, 1927, in Oakley, Kansas. Loren served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as a Navy Seaman First Class. Loren served on the USS West Virginia, USS Waldron and the USS Hugh Purvis. Loren received the Victory Medal; American Campaign Medal; Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal 1-Star, Philippine Liberation Campaign Ribbon. Loren started as an auto mechanic in Cope, Colorado, before moving to Montana and going to work for Burlington Northern Railroad, where he met his wife, Gloria Hammer. Loren retired from the Montana Rail Link BLE Division 232 as a railroad Engineer in January of 1989. Loren and Gloria made their home south of Livingston, MT, in Pine Creek, until May 2018 when they moved to Bozeman, MT. Loren is survived by his wife Gloria, 4 birth children, 5 step-children, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held later this year. Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service has taken care of all service needs.
