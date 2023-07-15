Don MartinGlynn

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

A true gentleman, Don Martin Glynn, of Billings, passed away on July 7, 2023. Don was born on Aug. 9, 1932, in Lewistown, to Val and Atha Mae Martin Glynn. His early years were spent in Harlowton until the eighth grade, when his family moved to Bozeman. Don played basketball, football, legion baseball, and ran track while in high school. The connections he made in high school became treasured friends throughout his entire life. Don loved spending time at the family ranch on Big Elk Creek, near Two Dot.

One of his fondest memories was being snowbound at his grandparent’s ranch for three weeks before being rescued by a sleigh and a team of horses.

Don played basketball for the Montana State College Bobcats, and was a member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity. He met his wife of 58 years, Margaret Myles, on a blind date while they both attended college. After they married and graduated, Don and Margaret moved to Fort Sill (Lawton, Oklahoma) to begin Don’s military career in the army. He was eventually stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington, where Gary was born.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you