This world lost a bright light with the passing of Jesse on Sunday June 18, 2023.
Jesse was born to David and Kathie in Powell, WY on April 29, 1986, his childhood was spent in Powell, Cody, and Lewistown, MT. Jesse was a bright and inquisitive child who kept us all entertained with his quick wit and loving personality.
As an adult Jesse had many adventures including working with his dad on pipelines in the oilfield and with brother Ryan as carpenters for their older brother Ross’s company Relentless Builders. He attended Northwest College in Powell where he earned an Associate Degree and graduated with his stepmom Nancy in 2020. He spent the last few years as a property manager and was looking forward to starting a tree trimming business.
Jesse and his mom were best friends. She and Jesse had many interests in common, so their conversations were always lively and informative. Jesse had a thirst for knowledge and an uncanny ability to remember dates, game scores, and historical facts. According to his cousin Nichole, Jesse was the BEST cousin, he always made time to check in with his cousins and make sure they were doing well. He and his cousins Brad and Eric shared many an all-nighter playing video games. Jesse just loved spending time with his family.
Jesse was preceded in death by his Gilmore and Kremer grandparents and his brother Ross. He is survived by his mother Kathie, father David, stepmother Nancy, and brother Ryan. He is also survived by his nieces Piper and Aniston Gilmore, niece Rowan and nephew Shadley Sheets, aunts and uncles Jim, Colleen, Melanie, and Rob (Kremer) and Kirk, Brenda, Kent, Traci, Steven, and Terry (Gilmore) and Kelly and Suzie Myrick, cousins Nichole, Stephanie, Seth, Sara, Rusty, and Ty, Eric, and Brad, Ashlee, Alyssa, and Matt. He will also be missed by his best friend Hans and Jen, and by Casey as well as so many others.
A memorial will be held at Warm Springs on Saturday July 1 at 1 pm.
