Jesse Alan Gilmore

This world lost a bright light with the passing of Jesse on Sunday June 18, 2023.

Jesse was born to David and Kathie in Powell, WY on April 29, 1986, his childhood was spent in Powell, Cody, and Lewistown, MT. Jesse was a bright and inquisitive child who kept us all entertained with his quick wit and loving personality.


