Kay B. Gillette Kay B. Gillette, the last of the four children of John I. Johnston and Rose E. Kelley, died of natural causes on July 29, 2022, at the age of 85. She was born in Ontario, Oregon on March 17, 1937. After raising her three children, Kay earned a Master of Library Sciences (MLS) and spent the rest of her career as a librarian in Montana, Wyoming and Arizona. Kay was an avid reader and weaver, had a lifelong commitment to protecting the environment and animals, and liked to travel, hike and garden. She is survived by her two sons, Chris Gillette of Helena (Canyon Ferry), Ken Gillette of Bozeman and daughter Lisa Gillette of Bozeman; and grandchildren Heather (Tanner) Stapp of Prosper, Texas and Annie Gillette of Bozeman; and great grandchildren Brooklyn Stapp and Brendan Stapp of Prosper, Texas. Kay wished to be "in the forest" after her passing, so her ashes will be spread according to her wishes. There will be a commemoration of the life of Kay Gillette sometime this fall. Donations in her name may be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter in Bozeman, Montana. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.