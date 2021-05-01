Surrounded by his loving family, Brant "Gilly" Vernon Gilbert (49) of Belgrade, MT, was called home to the halls of Valhalla on Thursday, April 22, 2021 after a six-year long battle with cancer. Brant was born in eastern Montana on May 16, 1971 to Bill Gilbert and Debra Nesbitt - one of seven siblings to an extended and blended family - though to those who knew him, John Nesbitt was his father, and the man he most admired and looked up to. As a child, Brant traveled to just about every single one of the 50 states with his grandparents, Chuck and Mona Wilhelm, watching tractor pulls and NASCAR racing. It was his love of NASCAR and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., that would help catch the eye of his future bride. Brant and Rhonda met in the early 90s and they courted for many years before he married Rhonda (née Haney) on July 25, 2007 in Bozeman, MT. In September of 2008, their son Harley was born. From the very beginning their relationship was built on pillars of love, strength, support for each other, doing good to those they met, and living the motto of "Be kind to every person you meet." An avid reader, Brant was as at home with a book in his hand, as he was on the seat of his beloved Harley Davidson motorcycle. With a sly grin on his face, he would corner anyone and jconverse with them, always inserting his favorite phrase, "with that being said." A man with the heart of tinkerer, he had the ability to learn nuanced facts about just about anything, and he would often engage those he met, eager for a great conversation. Brant was a true renaissance man, a lover of art, and drawing, and tattoos. His unique Montana ways made him a pillar of the community he loved, and his humble philanthropy allowed many independent projects to flourish all without demanding a single iota of attention for himself. Brant and Rhonda were side by side, partners through every moment and adventure in their lives. Brant worked at Simkin Hallin until the cancer forced him to step away from a job he loved, and where a weaker man would have given up, Brant chose to devote himself to his wife and his family. Working together he and Rhonda own and operate the Center Ice Café and Bubby's Burger Barn, both in Belgrade, as well as his snow removal business, The Big Leplowski. Brant chose to live his life on his terms and even when the disease had progressed, he still chose to put his family first. Brant is survived by his loving wife, Rhonda, his son Harley, his daughter Katie Timmer and her wife Taysha, as well as three grandchildren, Jensyn, Kyllian, Wylder, his aunt and uncle, Dolly and Troy Ferris - with whom he was especially close - siblings Jolynne Frie, Beth,Gerald, Sheryl, Dawn, Holly, Robin, his "brother" Sean Wentz and "sister-in-law" Chelsea Wentz, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Brant's family followed his wishes and had him cremated so that he could have a true Viking funeral later this summer. Services are still pending at this time. Brant and his family are encouraging those that knew him and loved him to come to the Center Ice Café on May 16, 2021 - what would have been Brant's 50th birthday - in a public celebration of his life and for a benefit dinner in his honor. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brant Gilbert Memorial Fund hosted by First Security Bank of Belgrade. Brant's death meant so many people lost a truly bright light in their world, but those that knew him best are bolstered by the example he left behind. He walked tall, and he left some extraordinary shoes to fill, but in his honor we will continue to live a life of gratitude and to never quit amazing the people that mean the most to us. So, with that being said... Brant Gilbert Vernon Gilbert