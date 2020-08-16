Roberta "Bobbie" Gier was peacefully taken to the Lord with her family by her side on August 11, 2020 after losing her battle with mantle cell lymphoma. She was born to Frank and Virgie Harbert on February 2, 1947 in Eureka, California and had two adoring brothers, Donald ("Donnie") Harbert and Donald ("Gene") Reno. On February 9, 1963, she married the love of her life, James "Jim" Gier in Las Vegas, Nevada, just several weeks after turning 16. Jim and Bobbie had three children, Cathy, Jim Jr., and Jennifer. While Jim and Cathy were just babies, Bobbie attended night school to earn her high school diploma. Early on in their life together, Jim and Bobbie lived in Texas, Oklahoma, and Southern California, before eventually settling in Bozeman, Montana in 1972. In 1975, they purchased Valley Machine & Engineering and in 1993 co-founded Montana Vintage Arms ("MVA"). There, Bobbie became adept at running the office and, in particular, the customer relations side of MVA. Despite her small stature and grace, Bobbie had the unique ability to "walk-the-walk" and "talk-the-talk" amongst some of the best black powder shooters in the business. Jim and Bobbie's son continues to own and operate this family run business today and, even throughout her retirement, Bobbie reveled in the opportunity to provide input at the "Shop." Bobbie was devoted to her friends and family. The light of her life was her grandchildren; nine in total, all of whom relished in being spoiled by their beloved Grandma "B." She was astute and competitive, impossible to beat at Trivial Pursuit and the proud champion of "Words with Friends" and "Outlander." Bobbie had a dry sense of humor and an excellent memory. She loved to travel and held a special affinity for Ireland and Scotland, where she traveled to several times. Bobbie was also a friend of Bill, celebrating 20 years of sobriety. She was very active at the local and district level of the Alcoholics Anonymous organization and attended National Women's Conferences all over the U.S. and Canada. She cared deeply for each of her sponsees and undoubtedly touched many lives throughout the community. Bobbie is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brothers and numerous aunts, uncles, and nieces. She is survived by her three children, Cathy (Joe) Hallock, Jim (Laura) Gier, Jr. and Jennifer (Jeff) Farve as well as by her nine grandchildren. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 16, 2020 2:00-4:00PM at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service. Memorial Service will be held Monday, August 17, 2020 10:00AM at Evangelical Free Church of Bozeman. Link to live stream service on Monday is https://www.efcb.org/church-stream/. The archieved service can be viewed near the bottom at https://www.efcb.org/livestream/. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Bobbie Gier Lea Gier
