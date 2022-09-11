Peter Raymond Gibeau passed away peacefully in his home in Bozeman, Montana on September 3, 2022. He was born November 29, 1948, to Raymond and Doris (Jeanne) Gibeau in Providence, Rhode Island. Pete was predeceased by his birth parents Raymond Gibeau and Doris (Jeanne LaPorte), stepfather Donald LaPorte, and brother Paul Gibeau. Pete is survived by his loving wife Robyn Lynn Gagne, Children: Krista Marie Gibeau, Toni Lee Shaw, Peter Gibeau Jr, and Gary Gibeau. He is also survived by his 4 grandchildren: Matthew and Nathan Gibeau, Alyssa Royer, and Ashlyn Normile; along with great granddaughter, Lacey Royer. Once Pete visited Montana for the first time, he knew he had to make it his home. He and Robyn made that happen in 1984, purchasing their first home together. He was a genuine man of many talents, with occupations including: owning his own construction company, cutting wood in West Yellowstone, bartending, and commercial fishing. Pete could do anything and fix everything. His occupation before retirement was, head of the maintenance department for many of the government buildings in downtown Bozeman. He loved being outdoors whether that be hunting, hiking, or fishing. The most valuable time was spent with his friends and family. Pete loved exploring the world around him, and spent most of his time in Hyalite. So much so, that he had his own names for trails and sections of the mountains. His friends used these names and knew exactly where he was going or where he had been. Pete was a self educated man in scripture not just the bible, but in his political and social beliefs. Many could hear his voice on AM radio sharing his vast knowledge. However, his number one value in life was his family and making sure they were always taken care of before himself. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Gibeau Peter Gibeau
