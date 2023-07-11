Linda Sue George Linda Sue George of Livingston MT, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on July 6, 2023, at the age of 62 years old.
Linda was born September 22nd in 1960, in Minot, ND to David D George and Marjorie Faye George.
Linda moved to Wilsall Mt in 1971. She attended Wilsall high school and was a member of the Wilsall Longhorn drill team, cheerleader, choir, and volleyball. She loved to go horseback riding and sew in her spare time.
After leaving Wilsall, she called Livingston, MT, her home. She raised her three children Luke, Zach, and Haley. Aside from being a rockstar mom, Linda was an avid animal lover. She welcomed every animal with open arms. She spent the last 13 years with her two smaller dogs, Bugsy and Eddy whom both passed within the last year. Recently she brought home and enjoyed her final days with her sweet puppy Millie.
Linda had a love for the outdoors. She enjoyed hiking, biking, and rafting down the Yellowstone River. She also had a love for baking, most of you reading this are most likely shaking your head agreeing. She would use any excuse she could find to bake a delicious meal or dessert and every holiday had to have an overabundance of baked goods ready to handout and share.
Linda moved to Bozeman in 2020 to be closer to her kids, grandchildren, and a job that she loved. Linda's grandchildren Madison, Mackenzie, Lincoln, and Jax all became her pride and joy. She took on the role of grandmother very seriously and never missed any chance of spoiling, loving on them, and taking care of them any chance she got. She was the grandmother every child dreams and hopes for. Linda also enjoyed the Tax firm that she worked at. She shared a closeness that she felt to her co-workers and the support she felt through the years of working with them.
Linda passed away peacefully in her home after battling Colon Cancer for 10 months. She will be remembered most by her surviving children and grandchildren. She will be best remembered as loving, strong, an amazing baker, and an incredible mother and grandmother. In fact, she was the best there was!
Linda is survived by her son, Lucas James Nelson of Bozeman, Mt; her daughter, Haley Aasheim, "Tanner" of Bozeman Mt; Her sister, Faye Adams Ziegler "Rahlie", her three brothers: Jeff Dean George "Reeda", Jack Timothy George, and Michael David George. Linda had four precious grandchildren, Lincoln James Aasheim and Jax Jay Aasheim of Bozeman, MT. Madison Lynn Nelson and Mackenzie Harper Nelson of Helena MT.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents, her son Zachary David Nelson, her brother Fred Bryant George, and her nephew Frankie George
Linda's service will be held in the funeral home chapel at Franzen-Davis on Friday, July 14. Family and friends are welcome at 1 p.m. for viewing, social, and for snacks, tea, and coffee. Linda's Celebration of Life ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. A burial will follow at Park View Cemetery.