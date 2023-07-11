Linda SueGeorge

Linda Sue George Linda Sue George of Livingston MT, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her family on July 6, 2023, at the age of 62 years old.

Linda was born September 22nd in 1960, in Minot, ND to David D George and Marjorie Faye George.

Linda moved to Wilsall Mt in 1971. She attended Wilsall high school and was a member of the Wilsall Longhorn drill team, cheerleader, choir, and volleyball. She loved to go horseback riding and sew in her spare time.


