Our dad was born in Billings, Mt on July 22, 1935. He grew up in Absarokee, Red Lodge and Belfry, Montana. He spent his childhood in Absarokee surrounded by family and the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman and loved to go into the mountains fishing in hidden lakes and streams. In high school, he played on the three (3) time State Championship Basketball team, for the Belfry Bats and participated in track and field. Buck went on to play basketball and high jump for Montana State. In 1959, he made it to the NCAA track and field championships, placing 10th in the high jump. He graduated from Montana State (59) with a degree in Health and Physical education and earned six (6) varsity letters participating in basketball and track and field. He taught and coached at Bozeman Junior High for 7 years. He returned to MSU where he earned his Master’s Degree in Education(68). He went on to be a Superintendent of the Gardiner Public Schools. Buck married Nancy Edwards in Livingston, Montana on August 10, 1958. They welcomed their four children, Kimberlee Kae (David Bessler), Daniel James (Everlyne), Robin Rae and Susan Louise (Carter Atkinson). The family lived in Bozeman, Great Falls, Gardiner, Glendive, Livingston and Billings. He shared his love of the outdoors with his children, teaching them to swim, ski, fish, play basketball, introducing them to track and field, cutting wood in the mountains, floating the Yellowstone river and riding bikes. He was an entrepreneur, inventing a math game, starting a construction business and used oil collection business. Buck and Nancy moved to California in 1989 to be near their twin grandchildren, Baine and Andrea Bessler. Buck moved again, in 2007 to be near his youngest granddaughter, Poppy Atkinson, in Los Osos, California. He moved in 2018, to Northern California, to be near his daughter Kim and husband Dave Bessler. He spent his final days in Ringgold, Georgia surrounded by family. While his life was ending, he was caring for those around him. He was in and out of the hospital in California the last 4 months of his life,with his granddaughter Andrea Bessler by his side. Buck was a loving son, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather. He was a friend to all he met. He found his calling in life as an amazing Papa and friend to his children and their spouses. He was involved in his church, attending senior bible studies and volunteering to serve in various ministries. His laugh was infectious and joy filled. Buck will be remembered for his kind smile, ability to connect with people and searching out the coffee drinkers club wherever he lived, making fast friends. He was a great listener and always ready to lend a helping hand. On June 12, 2022, he was called home to spend eternity with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Please join us for a celebration of life at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Absarokee, Mt, on July 22, 2023 at 1:00pm, interment following. We will have a luncheon after the interment in Red Lodge, Mt. Gaustad Harold "Buck" Jon Gaustad