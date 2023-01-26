Carolyn Gaughen Longtime Bozeman resident Carolyn Gaughen, 69, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2023 surrounded by her loving family in Billings, Montana. She was born July 25, 1953 to Donald and Jaunese Mead in Pomona, California. Carolyn grew up in southern California and moved to Bozeman after graduation from La Verne College. Carolyn initially worked at Bridger Bowl where she met her husband Bob Gaughen. They were married in 1979 and had two daughters. Carolyn was well known in the Bozeman school district by students and teachers through her work as a substitute teacher, paraprofessional, and study hall aide. She was the sweetest, kindest, gentlest soul and was particularly gifted with children. Above all she was dedicated to her family and gifted them with endless joy and love. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father Donald and older brother David Mead. She is survived by her husband Bob, daughters Kelly and Lisa, her mother Jaunese, brother Dan Mead, sisters-in-law Mary Mead and Sarah Maggard, nieces, nephews, and two adoring grandchildren Maggie and Mason Elsberry. An open house celebration of life will be held at DanWalt Gardens, 720 Washington St, Billings, MT on February 11, 2023 between the hours of noon and 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association.
