David Leroy Gaskin David Leroy Gaskin passed away in Bozeman, MT, on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at the age of 79 after a long battle with ischemic heart disease. Never one to be the center of attention, Heavenly Father got the last laugh when He called Dave home just after giving the opening prayer at church. David was born May 18, 1942, in Nucla, CO to Sidney and Alene Gaskin and grew up throughout the United States. After graduating from high school in Rapid City, SD, Dave enlisted in the military, serving in both the Air Force and U.S. Navy, and in the Vietnam War before returning home and becoming a drill sergeant - a discipline he would utilize throughout his life. Dave suffered a heart attack in 2005 where he learned that agent orange exposure in Vietnam did significant damage to his vascular system. Not one to be kept down by anything, he continued to run every morning and was busy working on projects until the end. Dave was a master of all trades, he could fix anything, and moved about the West before settling down in Bozeman in 1997. Dave met the love of his life, Sandra, in the fall of 1997 when they were coworkers at Four Corners Hardware. Sweethearts until the end, they married on May 28, 1998, and were sealed in the Billings Temple in 1999. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. on Monday, March 21, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bozeman, MT (2915 Colter Ave). Visitation will take place immediately beforehand starting at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks, MT. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his honor to Bozeman veteran-related nonprofits Warriors and Quiet Waters or Heroes and Horses. To read the full obituary, visit www.dahlcares.com.
