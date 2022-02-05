Marie Gary The joyous, beautiful, deeply loved Marie Gary passed into the great mystery beyond on Friday, January 28, 2022. She departed this life surrounded by family, after a short valiantly fought battle with an auto immune disease diagnosed less than a year ago. Marie's lungs gave out, but her great big heart will sustain her loved ones. Marie was born in Bozeman on February 16 in an indeterminate baby boom year, the first child of Joe and Peg Gary. She was soon joined by her sister, Joan, and then by brothers, Brian, Brett, and Mark. Marie had a giant warm soul, and everyone who met her could immediately sense that about her. Marie loved people—starting with babies. She was furiously devoted to her children, Ryan, Megan Matzinger, and Mollie. She was their mama to the end—their protector, confidant, champion, nurturer, healer, nursemaid, chef, chauffer, teacher, friend, guide, and their port in life's storms. Marie grew up in Bozeman, was educated in the Holy Rosary schools, graduated from Montana State University, and spent most of her life in Bozeman. She married Dennis Matzinger, and together they had Ryan and Megan, while living in Gillette, WY where they were both teachers. Marie returned to Bozeman with Ryan and Megan, and soon became the owner of her own AllState insurance agency. She married Tom Morrow, and with him had their daughter, Mollie. Some years later she married Kirk Seitz, who died of cancer in their tenth year of marriage. Marie was an inveterate doer, a joiner, and a great and giving citizen of Bozeman. She was a Bozeman booster to her core, serving on numerous boards, and an ever-present regular at the various events sponsored by local charitable foundations. She loved the natural world and putting her strong athletic body in motion in the outdoors, and relished time at her cabin on Hebgen Lake. Marie gave thanks to the universe every day. Given the opportunity, she danced. Few things made her happier than dancing to the music made by her son, Ryan, or dancing with nieces and nephews and her children at family gatherings. Marie's loving partner during the last years of her life, Charles Jones, danced for Marie on her last day on earth. We will never forget that loving act. Marie loved being with people. No one made her laugh more in her life than her dear sister and best friend, Joan. They were together, a mere 10 weeks before Marie's death, on a beach in Hawaii and laughed all afternoon, despite all the pain she was enduring from her illness. Laughter was the balm. Love the medicine. Dance the communion. Nurturing others her act of devotion. As her parents aged Marie became their greatest advocate, shouldering and carrying them through the difficulties of old age and dying. Spending time with Marie was a gift because it meant one could bathe in her warmth, be reassured by her inveterate optimism, and be reminded the universe has magic in it—if one is open to that magic. Marie's soulful, positive outlook made her an anchor for friends and family. We would be remiss if we failed to mention that Marie had a gorgeous head of thick black curly hair. It was her crown. We're quite sure her dad's last words on earth were "you have beautiful hair." Marie loved, was not afraid to love, gave love, and was deeply loved. She will be missed more than we can possibly express. Marie is survived by her son, Ryan (Lindsey) of Bozeman; daughter, Megan (Ryan) of Bellingham, WA; daughter, Mollie of Los Angeles; and her grandchildren, Matia, Dakota, Gracie, and River. She is also survived by her partner, Charles Jones, of Bozeman. Her surviving siblings and their spouses are Joan Robinson (Mark Howard) of Seattle, Brian (Lisa) of Seattle, Brett (Amy Bentley) of New York City, and Mark (Diane) of Seattle. Her nieces and nephews are Shea Robinson (Lindsay Rucker), Will and Erin Howard, Anna (Jon Dameworth), Julia, Joey, Annabelle, Ruby, Rachel, Connor, and Laurel Gary. She is also survived by many cousins from both her parents' sides. Marie was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph B. and Margaret R. (Peg) Gary; and her late husband, Kirk Seitz. Marie's family would like to offer our deepest thanks to the nurses and doctors in the ICU at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital, and Kindred Care facility in Seattle, where she passed away. A celebration of her life will be held in the summer of 2022. Contributions in Marie's name can be made to Eagle Mount Bozeman and Haven. For the full obituary please visit www.dokkennelson.com. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.