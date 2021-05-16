Ray Gant died Friday, April 30 in Bozeman. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Nancy Ullman Gant; his son, daughter-in-law and grandson Todd, Helena and Zachary Gant of Calgary, Alberta; his daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren Tanya Gant, Tobias, Tate and Tucker Ward of Falls Church, Virginia; and his brother, Harold Gordon Harris of Kansas City, Missouri. Ray was born October 29, 1940 in Fairplay, Colorado and lived dozens of places across Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Missouri before settling in Telluride, Colorado for his last two years of high school. Upon his graduation, Ray joined the U.S. Navy, where he served on one of the first nuclear submarines in the U.S. fleet. In the Navy, he says realized that the difference between the people giving orders and the ones taking them was a college degree and decided he wanted one of those. After his military discharge, Ray worked and put himself through college, graduating with a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado. He met and married Nancy Ullman of Big Timber, Montana in 1966. Ray worked for Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent Technologies for more than 35 years, living in Denver, Colorado; Omaha, Nebraska; and Atlanta, Georgia before retiring to Bozeman in 2000. He and Nancy have been very involved in the local community. Ray volunteered at the hospital, the welcome center, and for the Special Olympics, and both volunteered for and served on the boards of the Bozeman Senior Center and the Red Cross. Ray counted his 20 years in Bozeman as some of his happiest, enjoying camping, fishing, and taking in the mountain views until his final days. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Bozeman Senior Center. Gant Ray William Gant
