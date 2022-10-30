Tim was born in Chicago Illinois, on July 18, 1949 to Mary Jane Eldridge Gallagher and Harry Robert Gallagher, moving as a young child with his family to Boulder, Colorado. After growing up in Boulder, Tim become a small business owner (Treehouse Nursery) and was active in the Boulder business community for many years. Tim and his wife Darcy relocated to Bozeman, Montana, where they began Seven Spruce Farm, and Tim focused his expertise on building and developing their commercial hydroponic tomato greenhouses. A move to the Village of Oak Creek in the Sedona, Arizona, area meant retirement while providing Tim with an opportunity to continue his life long passion of horticulture in a very different setting. His parents, his brother Jim, and his parents in-law, Denyce and John Towle who dearly loved him as a son, preceded Tim in death. He is survived by his wife Darcy, sons Christopher Gallagher, Bruce (Tricia) Gallagher, stepsons Travis (Julie) Collins, Zac (Heather) Collins, and grandchildren, Topher Gallagher, Grayson Gallagher, Lark Collins, Grey Collins, Ione Collins, Madison Collins, Campbell Collins, as well as extended family. Tim’s family will be eternally grateful for the care he and Darcy received from the Northern Arizona Healthcare Palliative Care and Hospice teams during his illness. Memorials in Tim’s name would be welcome at Dogtree Pines Senior Dog Sanctuary, Prescott, Arizona. “Till the next time we say goodbye…I’ll be thinking of you” The Rolling Stones Gallagher Timothy Robert Gallagher
