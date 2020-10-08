Richard Allen Gabel Richard Gabel was born June 29, 1952 in New Rockford, ND to Julius and Phyllis Gabel. Richard was the fifth child of nine and the firstborn son. The family farmed in North Dakota and moved to Billings, MT in Richard's early teenage years to work on their cousins' farm. Richard graduated from Laurel High School and worked as a butcher after graduation. In June of 1974 Richard married Nancy Mainwaring, his high school sweetheart, and the two began their lives together. They were married for 46 years and spent 51 years of their lives together. Richard and Nancy lived in Laurel where he worked as a glazier and truck driver. They later moved back to the Gallatin Valley to raise their family. Throughout his life, Richard continued to work as a butcher and glazier at various businesses in the Gallatin Valley. He also worked as a delivery driver and was known as the "Egg Man". In his retirement years, he worked at Rocky Mountain Supply in the warehouse and enjoyed working with the area farmers and ranchers. Richard enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting with his kids, nieces, nephews, cousins, brother, and later his grandkids. He was known to tell a good fishing/hunting story. He was a quiet person, but loved to tease, and was known to hide and scare people. He was an artist and often engraved mirrors as a gift for loved ones. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kathy, brothers Mike and David. He is survived by his wife Nancy; daughter Dori and her children Carolina, Miguel, and Isabel; daughter Ivy and her children AnDru and Luke; son Dean and his child Gannon all of Belgrade. He is also survived by his sisters Linda, Joan, Betty, and Pat and brother Larry as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other beloved family members. Services will be held Saturday, October 10th at 1pm at Refuge Church located at 1950 Amsterdam Road in Belgrade. Please join us for a dessert and coffee reception immediately following the service. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
