Carl Frey
A beloved member of the Reach Inc. community passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve. Carl Frey (aka, Carl Frey Butch Jr.) was born in March of 1946 and entered Reach services in 1976. Carl brought joy, laughter, and an unmatched enthusiasm for drinking coffee and eating fast food to all who spent time with him. Carl was cremated and returned to Great Falls to be buried with his mom and dad. No services are planned at this time. Carl Frey Frey

