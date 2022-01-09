Frey, Carl Jan 9, 2022 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A beloved member of the Reach Inc. community passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve. Carl Frey (aka, Carl Frey Butch Jr.) was born in March of 1946 and entered Reach services in 1976. Carl brought joy, laughter, and an unmatched enthusiasm for drinking coffee and eating fast food to all who spent time with him. Carl was cremated and returned to Great Falls to be buried with his mom and dad. No services are planned at this time. Carl Frey Frey Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carl Frey Butch Jr. Worship Frey Enthusiasm Mom Joy Fast Food Reach Recommended for you