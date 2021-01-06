Duane Fremont Duane Franklin Fremont, 92, of Clyde Park, Montana, passed away Friday Jan 1, 2021, at Spring Creek Inn Memory Care in Bozeman, Montana. Those wishing to call on Duane may do so Friday, January 8, 2021, from 4:00-6:00pm at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home. Duane's funeral service will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, January 9, at Shields Valley Bible Church, with Pastor Lewie Kelley officiating, followed by graveside committal and burial at the Clyde Park cemetery. A light lunch will follow at the Shields Valley Bible Church. Duane was born on June 1, 1928 in Danbury, Wisconsin. He was the son of Ernest and Esther Fremont. Duane served in the United States Army for 2 years, receiving an honorable discharge. On Nov. 20, 1954, Duane was united in marriage to Lois Busby in Woodlawn, Wisconsin. This marriage was blessed with 6 children. In 1959, Duane and Lois moved to Montana where they resided until their deaths. They shared 60 years together until Lois's death in April of 2015. Duane was a logger all his adult life. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and mechanicing. He really enjoyed being with his family, his grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Duane is survived by his sisters, Delores and Sharon, and his brother, Gail; sons, Craig (Tracy) of Clyde Park, Mark of San Antonio, TX, Dwight (Christina) of White Sulphur Springs; daughters, Lauretta (Dan) Skattum, of Paradise Valley, Muriel (George) Boyd of Ennis; 25 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, with 2 more on the way. Duane was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois, his sister, Geri; his brothers, Ken and Kurt, his son, Marvin, and his granddaughter Rayvn Boyd, and great-granddaughter, Remi Boyd. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the tribute page or share condolences with the family, visit www.franzen-davis.com.
