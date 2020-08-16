Rodney (Rod) Fregien, of Belgrade, MT, died peacefully on August 12, 2020 at the age of 57. Rod is survived by his parents, his life-long partner and soulmate, Elia Anderson, his brother, Russel Fregien (partner Angie Hellebrandt), his sister, Kathy Tatum (partner Randy Young), his nephew, Chaz Fregien, and his granddaughter, Kalayna Cardona. Rod was born in Ellendale, ND on May 2, 1963 to Melvin and Vangie Fregien. He grew up on the family farm East of Ashley, ND and graduated from Ashley High School in 1981. He also graduated from North Dakota State College of Science in 1983 with a degree in Auto Body. In 1985, he moved to Bozeman, MT with his parents. Rod put his heart and soul in everything he did. His longest career in Bozeman was working as a hod carrier for Marks and Hanson Masonry for 22 years. In his own words, he would say "I built half of Bozeman!". He retired soon thereafter. Rod enjoyed fishing and hunting and was oftentimes up in the mountains deep in snow waiting for the perfect shot. He wore his heart on his sleeve, was a gentle soul, and always let his family know he loved them. His furry, 4-legged pets - Suny, Rusty, Spencer, and Ginger - also had a special place in his heart. Rod especially loved his granddaughter, Kalayna, who called him "Papa Rod". In lieu of flowers or cards, please remember Rod in your own special way and may your memories of him bring you much joy. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Fregien Rodney (Rod) Fregien
