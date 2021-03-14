MaryLou, Harrison, Montana, passed away March 4 after a short but hard battle with lung cancer. She was born September 6, 1939 to Katherine and Lawrence Hiller in Havre, Montana. The family moved to Bozeman, Montana in 1949. MaryLou graduated from Holy Rosary High School in 1957. She attended Carroll College and Montana State College before marrying her first husband Wally Hutchison. MaryLou lived in California, Colorado, Montana, Oregon, Nevada and New Mexico, but always considered Montana home. In 1982 Matthew was born and enriched her life forever. Being a mother was one of her greatest joys. In 1991 MaryLou married Kenny Freese and they adventured almost 13 years together before his death. During that time the family settled in Harrison, Montana, became very involved in the community, and delighted in the close proximity to her large extended family and many friends. Losing Kenny was one of the most difficult journeys of her life. Through it all, friends, family, and especially Matthew, were there for her. Joy returned to her life when Matthew married Kelly and MaryLou became a mother in love and a grandmother. She adored Kelly, Haylee, Korben and Londyn. Eight years ago, Fred entered her life and road trips, antiquing, gardening, camping, and spending time with friends and family filled her days. MaryLou was the eldest of 6 children and part of many extended families. There are many warm memories that MaryLou is a part of. MaryLou was an entrepreneur and could often be found shopping garage sales, thrift stores, and antique stores for unique items as she believed in collecting and preserving the past. This naturally led her to being involved with selling antiques and collectibles and she was a friend to many in those circles. MaryLou was a member of the Harrison School Board, Harrison PTO, Harrison Booster Club, Hollowtop Senior Citizens Club, Madison County Planning Board, and Little Bear Schoolhouse. MaryLou is survived by her son Matthew and daughter in love Kelly, her beloved grandchildren Haylee, Korben and Londyn; her committed significant other and best friend Fred Vinson; sister Kathie Hiller of Bozeman, Montana, sister Rita Merkel and her husband Larry of Bozeman; sister Juanita McCreanor and her husband Mike of Winston, Montana, brother Larry Hiller of Whitefish, Montana and numerous nieces and nephews and their families. MaryLou was preceded in death by her husband Kenny in 2004, her parents Katherine and Lawrence Hiller, and sister Jeanie Chick. Graveside services were held Monday, March 8, 2021 in Harrison, Montana. Memorials may be made in MaryLou's memory to Harrison School, 120 Harrison St, Harrison MT 59738 Freese MaryLou Hiller Freese
