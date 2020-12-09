John Free On May 22, 1940, John Free (Johnie Pascal) was born near Tatum, TX, to cotton share-cropping parents John Walker and Zelma Susan (Faires) Free. John was the eighth of nine children who were raised to work hard, be obedient, and love the Lord Jesus Christ. By age six he sang the bass part of acappella harmony with the church, but most often with his three closest sisters. The quartet sang for events, and in 1946 was recorded singing on a radio program. John was a voracious academic, gifted especially with written and spoken English, including fun with plays on words, and puns. At around age 12, he committed his life to Jesus by being immersed into Christ, and was added to the church of Christ. After graduation from high school in Lancaster, TX, he worked full-time while taking college courses from many institutions in four states, including Abilene Christian College (now University), San Diego State University, and Montana State University. In 1968 he graduated with distinction Phi Kappa Phi, with his BA in History. It was 1978 when his Master's Degree in Special Education was complete. In 1963, while living in El Cajon, CA, where his Christian friendships had become a strength and joy to him, he received a response to his application inquiring about teaching positions in the Northwest. Roy, MT, needed a teacher for its 5th and 6th graders. He accepted the position, packed his car, and drove to Montana. In Roy, as a small-town teacher, he 'wore many hats'. He also started learning Montana culture, and he was plugged in with the church of Christ - in Lewistown . . . relationships he cultivated the rest of his life. His continuing education through MSU Bozeman secured him a teaching position at Bozeman High School, where for 35 years he taught Government, Economics, Special Education (five years), various history courses, and Advanced Placement Government & Politics. He coordinated/sponsored the Advanced Placement Program, Student Council, Close-Up Program, Senior Sober (which he originated), Montana Youth Legislature, and Model United Nations. Four of those years he also taught a Teacher Training course at MSU Bozeman. His students remember him as a "tough" teacher, but fair, kind, and helpful. When he first moved to Bozeman, he became actively involved with the church of Christ. He helped with especially song-leading and the youth group, growing to know all the members. One of the families who became special to him was the family of Bob and Mary Hostetter. Their daughter, Betty, became John's wife in a church ceremony in 1972. John and Betty made their home southeast of Bozeman, where they lived all their marriage of 48 years. With their three children, Sunny, Scott, and Sydni, they took many long road trips to visit extended family and far-away friends. The Frees' was a home of song, laughter, learning, Bible, worship, discussions, young people, guests, John's favorite food (popcorn), and often his fun guitar-playing sing-alongs. John and Betty's godly influence on those around them knew no bounds, and they continually enjoyed the love returned faithfully by so many dear ones. Continued service with the church included his serving as a deacon in the areas of singing training and education, as well as supporting the Bible class teachers and song leaders. Yellowstone Bible Camp has been a big part of John and Betty's life since the mid-1960's. John served on YBC's Board for 35 years, and was YBC's Director for 29 years. This work connected him with thousands of people of all ages, often on an ongoing basis. His smile, enthusiasm, and attention to detail uniquely equipped him to serve in this way. Over the last 22 years, twelve grandchildren have joined the Free family, bringing increased fun, happiness, and singing voices! Priority for John was allowing the pure love of Christ to shine through him increasingly. His wife, his children, and his grandchildren are the primary beneficiaries of this love, and we are eternally grateful. After his retirement from teaching school, the church of Christ in Belgrade identified him as an elder/pastor/"shepherd" of their congregation. He humbly served in this position for ten years, helping teach, train, guide, and protect as best he could, like he did for his physical family. This ministry further expanded God's influence through John's life. John went home on Dec. 2, 2020. Peace and joy were the hallmark of his life, and his passing, and they now define his experience in his eternal home. He is survived by wife, Betty; daughter, Sunny (Jeremy) Folding of Des Moines, IA; son, Scott (Amanda) Free of Bozeman; daughter, Sydni (Clint) Phillips of Bozeman; twelve grandchildren; sisters, Floy Lewis of Lancaster, TX, and Betty (Phillip) Perley of Cisco, TX; numerous nieces and nephews and all their families. He was preceded in death by his parents, and six of his siblings. The family will hold memorial at 11am MST, on Sat., Dec. 12, where the Belgrade church of Christ meets, at 909 S. Nevada, followed by a light lunch, and singing until around 2pm. Since many will want to avoid crowds spreading germs, the service will be streamed live, starting at 10:30am MST, at: https://tinyurl.com/JohnFreeMemorial Donations in John's name may be made to: Yellowstone Bible Camp (www.yellowstonebiblecamp.com) Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
