David Kirke Frantz David Kirke Frantz, 70, of Bozeman passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023. David was born in Bozeman at the old Deaconess Hospital on March 21, 1952 to W. Kirke and Charlotte Frantz. He grew up in Bozeman and attended Bozeman schools. David graduated from BSH in the class of 1971 and then went on to attend Montana State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering. David later also received a Bachelor of Theology from the Pacific School of Theology. After graduation, David became the co-owner of Matney-Frantz engineering. He also taught elementary classes at Christian Center School. In his younger years, he was in Boy Scouts, Demolay and band. He played the drums as well as the trumpet. He also enjoyed skiing and running. While he was at MSU he was a part of the SAE Fraternity. For the last two years of his life, David was fortunate to be in the care of the nurses, staff and residents of the Bozeman Lodge. They created a loving and caring community that David was blessed to be a part of. He also enjoyed attending the Calvary Baptist Church there led by Bobby Quick. David was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Paul L. Frantz. David is survived by his sister, Diane Frantz Todd (Randy); and nephews, Nathan Todd (Jade), Jason Todd (Rachel), and Ryan Todd (Corinne). A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, January 16 at 3:00 P.M. at the Bozeman Lodge. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
