Troy Alan Franck

Troy Alan Franck Troy Alan Franck, age 51, loving husband and papa, passed into the arms of his savior, Jesus, on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Please see the link to the complete obituary: https://www.sunsetvistafuneralhome.com/obituary/troy-franck


