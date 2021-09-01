Francis, Ann Catto Sep 1, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Elizabeth Ann Catto Francis of Scottsdale, Arizona passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on August 26th 2021. Ann was born on July 24th, 1933 in Waco, TX to Charles Gray Catto and Elizabeth Henshaw Catto, and was the oldest of four siblings, Mary (deceased), Jane (deceased), and Charlie (not quite deceased). She attended Waco High school, graduating at age 16. She then enrolled at Southern Methodist University where she studied English Literature. She pledged the Kappa Kappa Gamma fraternity in which she was an enthusiastic and active member up until her later years. She met her husband, Dick, on a blind date at a Sigma Alpha Epsilon/Kappa mixer, where he promptly enraged her by telling her he was going to marry her. True to his word, they were married after her graduation from SMU at age 19. After many happy years living in Montana, Ann and Dick moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where she was extremely active in the Episcopal church, serving on the vestry and as the head of the altar guild for St Barnabas On-The-Desert for many years. Ann enjoyed a wide circle of friends but her pride and joy was always her family, and she never missed a chance to have them gather together. While her culinary skills were always suspect, her kindness, keen intelligence, and compassion served to bind together her family in good times and bad. She enjoyed tennis, needlepoint, reading all the books, fried chicken, pinot grigio, and correcting others' lapses in English grammar. She did not, however, like boiled okra. Ann is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard “Dick” Francis, as well as her dear son Charles “Chuck” Francis. She is survived by her daughters Elizabeth “Libby” Hansen, Sarah Stuckey, and her sons, Richard “Rick” Francis, and John Francis. She is also survived by her beloved brother, Charles “Charlie” Catto who finished the competition as her favorite sibling, as well as her grandchildren, Elizabeth and Andrew Stuckey, Sarah Finazzo and Maggie Hoffert, Richard Francis III, and Jack and Hayden Francis. Her great grandchildren include Colby, Charlie, and Colin Finazzo, Parker and Sydney Francis, and Henry Hoffert. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ALS Association, https://www.als.org/donate. A service will be held at 3pm September 11th, at St. Barnabas On-The-Desert, 6715 N Mockingbird Ln, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 with a reception to follow. Ann Francis Catto Francis Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Elizabeth Ann Richard Francis Iii Christianity Food Education Kappa Jane Catto Francis Charles Gray Catto Charlie Recommended for you