Gary France Gary France, 84, peacefully passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at his home in Belgrade following a valiant battle against cancer. Gary was born on December 24, 1938, in Casper, WY to George and Francis France. The family moved to Bozeman, MT in 1945, first living in Moffit Canyon, and then Pony with Gary graduating from high school in Harrison, MT. He married the love of his life Grace Tschache France on July 26, 1964, in Evergreen, CO.

After graduating from high school Gary joined the National Guard completing his boot camp in California in the summer of 1956. He served in the National Guard for 8 years. Gary held a variety of jobs in his early years including working at the Bozeman Stockyards, where he later became the manager. His work career also included time as a field representative for ConAgra, an auctioneer, then owning his own real estate brokerage and appraisal firm, and ultimately was the managing partner and owner of Headwaters Livestock.

In his free time Gary enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing golf and evolved into a reluctant traveler after retirement. In his younger years he was an aspiring bull rider but gave it up when a bull ruined his hat and broke his leg. Despite his short career as a rough stock rider, Gary was an ardent supporter of college rodeo. He spent 25 years supporting the College National Finals Rodeo through the Lions Club and continued his support of MSU Rodeo through the Chute Boss Club. Gary was also involved with the Belgrade Volunteer Fire Department, the Masonic Lodge, Shriners and the Lions Club.


