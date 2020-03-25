Jack Warren Foust Jack was born in Los Angeles, CA, on July 4, 1926, to Grace and Glen Foust. He attended George Washington High School in L.A. and graduated from Montana State College with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He served one year in the United States Army Air Corp. He was married to Audell Schneider and later separated. There were four children from the marriage. Jack worked at Douglas Aircraft in Santa Monica, CA, and later moved to Montana and taught school in Great Falls, Bozeman, and Kalispell for a total of 30 years. In earlier years, he was an accomplished gymnast and coach, scuba diver, airplane pilot, musician, and loved hunting and fishing. He married Beverly J. Johnson in 1961, and is survived by his wife of 58 years, and is survived by his children; Jan (Karen), Glenna (Gary) and Dale Lynn. He had 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Jack and Bev enjoyed many wonderful years on Flathead Lake, and later they enjoyed winters in Mesa AZ, square dancing, eating out, and socializing with good friends. He was preceded in death by son Kent, his parents Grace and Glen, sister Margret (LeRoy) and brother-in-law, Dewey (Lois). No services are planned at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com.