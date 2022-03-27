Beloved husband, son, and brother Charles Edward Folland, 56, passed away on March 20, 2022, at his home in Victor, Idaho after a two-year battle with cancer. Charles (Chuck) Folland was born on April 24, 1965, in New York City, New York. Chuck grew up in Kenilworth, IL and graduated from New Trier High School in1983. It was during his childhood in the suburbs of Chicago that Chuck developed his enthusiasm for all things Chicago sports. Chuck went on to attend Utah State University where he graduated in 1988. Upon graduation he settled in Bountiful, Utah where he landed his first job with Fidelity. Chuck was only with Fidelity for a short period of time before beginning a career managing multiple motels for his grandfather, Walker Cross, in Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. This area of the country was a perfect fit for Chuck as he was an avid fly fisherman, golfer, grouse, and pheasant hunter and was able to pursue his love of all things outdoors. Chuck met his future wife Jeri Parks after being set up on a blind date. They married on November 8, 1996, in Idaho Falls where they had settled a year earlier. He was an active member of the Idaho Falls Country Club where he served a term as President and enjoyed playing many years in the annual Member/Guest Tournament with his father, Bill. In 2010 Chuck relocated to Victor, Idaho, where he could be even closer to the mountains and streams, he loved. He and Jeri enjoyed hiking and snowshoeing with their Labrador's and fishing on the South Fork of the Snake River. Other favorites included the Wind River, Hoback, Teton, Madison and Gallatin Rivers. Chuck enjoyed his family vacations, traveling to such wonderful places as Alaska, Door County (Wisconsin), Paws Up (Montana) and following the Cubs to Mesa, Arizona for Spring Training. Family visits to West Yellowstone and Victor morphed into fishing competitions with his younger brother, Chris, where bragging rights were commonly in dispute. In addition to spending time with family and amongst the outdoors, Chuck devoted time to the Cross Charitable Foundation, whose purpose is to promote wildlife preservation and land conservation. Chuck was a Director while also presiding as the Foundations President since 2008. He is predeceased by his father William Denton Folland and is survived by his wife of 25 years Jeri Parks Folland, his mother Suzanne C. Folland, two brothers, Andrew (Lucy) Folland, Christopher (Kristen) Folland; nephews and niece Johnathan, Charles (Charlie) and Isabel; all of whom reside in in the Chicago, Illinois area. At Chuck's request there will be no formal memorial service. In lieu of cards and gifts please send a donation in his honor to one of the following organizations: The Nature Conservancy (www.nature.org) and the Grizzly & Wolf Discovery Center (https://grizzlyctr.givecloud.co/) in West Yellowstone, MT. Charles Folland Edward Folland