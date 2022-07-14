James Jacob Folda James Jacob Folda, 62 years young, passed away peacefully on June 25th at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital by way of complications resulting from pneumonia. He was a lifelong Montana native, who loved the outdoors as much as life itself. An avid archery hunter, fisherman, and all around wilderness expert. If you couldn't find him in a kitchen cooking or at home there was no use looking for him, he was probably pulling trout out of the Gallatin River or 15 miles in the back country chasing Elk. In his life he accomplished many things, one of the most recognized being his contribution to the Boy Scout community, he changed lives and left an everlasting impression on so many up and coming young men. We all live on borrowed time. People come and go so unexpectedly; we sometimes forget that nothing really lasts as long as we hoped it would. James is survived by his siblings Dean and Helen, life partner Vonnie, two sons Justen and Jerome, two daughters Mariah and Desiare, as well as his many grandchildren. May he rest in peace and his memory live on, not only in the people who loved him so much, but be heard in the whispers of the wind through the treetops in the great outdoors. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
