Woody (Forrest) Elwood Fogg Woody (Forrest) Elwood Fogg, of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 75. Woody was born to parents Dorothy and Frosty Fogg in 1945 in Cody, Wyoming. He grew up as the youngest of two children while the family was ranching in northern Wyoming. He moved to Belgrade, Montana in 1968 where he worked for Frontier Airlines and later served as the Assistant Manager at Gallatin Field. Woody married Kelly Fogg in 1991, and the couple had a son. During this time Woody worked with Morrison-Maierle Engineering as a draftsman, and later he returned to work with Gallatin Field as the Fire Safety Officer. He retired from the airport in 2004. In retirement he purchased the Duck-in Cafe in Belgrade and operated it for five years until the restaurant was sold. He spent his time in retirement restoring motorcycles and automobiles, and hunting. Woody is survived by his son Michael Fogg, and brother TJ Fogg. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Frosty Fogg. Woody wished to be cremated and to have his ashes spread in the Tobacco Root Mountains. There will be a memorial in the spring of 2021 around Woody's birthday. The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
