Lucas Floerchinger was born in Missoula and raised in Columbia Falls, graduating from high school in 2000 and later attending MSU-Bozeman. He is remembered as a beautifully complex and solemn man who was also wonderfully silly and a big kid at heart. He didn’t give love and affection easily but when he did it was powerful and meaningful. He was not known by many, not deeply and to his core, but for those of us who had the privilege of getting that close, his passing has left a hole in our hearts and lives. He was a loving son, brother, and uncle, and he leaves behind his father, two sisters, two brothers-in-law, three nieces, one nephew, and one fluffy little dog who has lost her favorite human in the world. He is preceded from this earth by his mother. He was a forever student who loved to learn and soak up all he could on a variety of subjects. In his own words, “I wish to learn as much as possible in the time I have.” He also loved to teach, informally and in all of the littlest pockets of life. Gone suddenly and too soon, but we will remember fondly every moment that we had. He had so much left he wanted to learn, and we had so much more to learn from him. Floerchinger Lucas Floerchinger
