Ken Flikkema Ken "Flik" Flikkema--Dad, Grandpa, Son, Brother, Friend, Farmer, and Adventure Seeker Extraordinaire--went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, August 21, 2020 following a sudden health emergency. Kenneth Ranger Flikkema was born to Albert and Audrey Flikkema on July 22, 1950 in Bozeman, Montana. He spent the majority of his childhood growing up on the family farm near Churchill, Montana before the family moved first to Gateway, then Spokane, and finally settled in Four Corners where the family established Middle Creek Farms. Ken and his brothers were into all things mechanical from an early age, sparking Ken's ongoing interest in anything with a motor. Ken graduated from Manhattan Christian school in 1968. He graduated from Helena Vo-tech with a degree in diesel mechanics in 1970. Ken married Nancy Thompson Flikkema in 1974. Together they continued to run the family farm, along with brother, Dale Flikkema and father, Albert Flikkema. The couple welcomed three children: Kristi, Lisa, and Brian. The family was active in the Shining Mountaineers 4-H Club, raising and showing cattle, and the Bozeman United Methodist church. Ken and Nancy later divorced. Ken and Dale were innovative in their farming practices, bringing canola, mint, and sunflower farming to the valley in addition to the more traditional Gallatin Valley crops. They also raised some of the first Gelbvieh cattle in the area to add to their commercial and purebred herd. In addition, Ken was a long-time board president of Rocky Mountain Supply and served as a board member on both the Montana and American Gelbvieh Associations. Ken received the Award for Merit for Outstanding Efforts in Resource Conservation from the Gallatin Conservation District in 1992, as well as an Outstanding Young Farmer Rancher from the Chamber of Commerce in 1997. As the valley continued to grow, the decision was made to subdivide, creating the Middle Creek Parklands subdivision. The partnership was honored to donate acreage to Monforton School to allow them to build and expand. He was hard at work landscaping with his grandson right up to the end. Ken loved all things that went fast, especially motorcycles and planes. If he wasn't working, he was likely taking a ride. Or he was in his hanger building his Harmon Rocket kit plane. He took great joy in spending time with his flying and motorcycle buddies. He was a member of the Montana Antique Aircraft Association. As he entered semi-retirement, he could frequently be found on airplane "hops" and riding his motorcycle around Montana with cherished friends Evert and Jamee Wierda and his new love, fiance Robbie Brown. Robbie and Ken established a home in Wickenburg, Arizona where they met several more special friends. They loved to ride side-by-side through the desert, searching for rocks, historical locations and other such treasures. 2020 was a very special year in Ken's life. He learned that his family was not quite yet complete with the addition of daughter Kristine Notle. Ken was overjoyed to celebrate his 70th birthday surrounded by all four of his children, three of his four grandchildren, several of his siblings, and his 94-year old mother, Audrey. Ken's favorite saying which he kept posted in his home was: "Life's journey is not to arrive at the grave safely in a well-preserved body, but rather to skid in sideways, totally worn out, shouting 'Holy Cow! What a ride!" He embraced this philosophy every day in the ways he worked and played. Ken is survived by his four children, Kristine (Brett) Nolte, Kristi (Eric) Gaines, Lisa Flikkema and Brian Flikkema; fiance, Robbie Brown and her son, Denny (Shyla); grandchildren, Gavin and Hunter Nolte, Keelan and Kenna Gaines and Mckaul and Gretchen Brown; mother, Audrey Flikkema; siblings, Matt (Carol) Flikkema, Allen (Paulette) Flikkema, Ev (Keith) VanDyke, Helen (Wes) Kamerman, and Dale (Nancy) Flikkema. He also had numerous cherished nieces and nephews, many of whom joined him as employees on the farm. He was preceded in death by father, Albert Flikkema; brother, William Flikkema, and sister-in-law, Althea Flikkema. Visitation hours will be held Tuesday, (today), from 6-8 pm at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service and Wed. morning from 9-10 am at Bethel Christian Reformed Church. Graveside service will be held at 10 am in Churchill Cemetery followed by a Celebration of life in the park next to Bethel CRC. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
