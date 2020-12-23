Nancy Jean Flair Nancy Jean Flair, 78, of Bozeman returned to peace November 25, 2020. She was born September 27, 1942 in Flushing, New York to James Hugh and Florence (Harrington) McDonough. Nancy grew up in Flushing and Queens, New York before moving to Boulder, Colorado. In 1975, she moved to Bozeman where she spent 25 years raising her two children, Ryan and Noelle, and creating many loving friendships. She later made her home in Hollywood, Florida to be close to family and enjoyed many years working in the hotel industry before retiring and returning to Bozeman. Nancy was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She was a strong, loving woman who enjoyed spending time with her family. She had a great passion for traveling and loved to go on cruises with her beloved sister, Lois, and nieces, Cindy and Lorraine. She felt her greatest peace at the beach where she spent many cherished hours with her family. Nancy will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a devoted mother and grandmother, caring sister, and fun-loving aunt. Her strength and love will live on with all she held dear. She is survived by her daughter, Noelle Flair; son, Ryan (Piper) Flair; grandchildren, Luci Hofer, Bodin Flair, and Kael Flair; and her sister, Lois Murano. Nancy was preceded in death by her brother, James McDonough. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
